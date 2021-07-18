Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) will report $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Phibro Animal Health’s earnings. Phibro Animal Health reported earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 88.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health will report full year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.27. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.33. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Phibro Animal Health.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $211.70 million during the quarter. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 5.37%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Phibro Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

NASDAQ:PAHC opened at $24.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.53. Phibro Animal Health has a fifty-two week low of $16.27 and a fifty-two week high of $31.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAHC. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 2,899.2% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,439,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,600 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 266.8% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 871,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,268,000 after purchasing an additional 633,981 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP bought a new stake in Phibro Animal Health in the first quarter worth $10,596,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Phibro Animal Health by 65.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 613,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,972,000 after buying an additional 242,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 40.7% during the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 615,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,029,000 after buying an additional 178,068 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.88% of the company’s stock.

About Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

Earnings History and Estimates for Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC)

