British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) Insider Buys £152.10 in Stock

British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) insider Simon Carter bought 30 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 507 ($6.62) per share, for a total transaction of £152.10 ($198.72).

Simon Carter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 1st, Simon Carter purchased 39,485 shares of British Land stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 503 ($6.57) per share, for a total transaction of £198,609.55 ($259,484.65).

On Monday, June 28th, Simon Carter purchased 15,996 shares of British Land stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 519 ($6.78) per share, with a total value of £83,019.24 ($108,465.17).

On Friday, May 14th, Simon Carter acquired 29 shares of British Land stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 517 ($6.75) per share, for a total transaction of £149.93 ($195.88).

Shares of British Land stock opened at GBX 498.50 ($6.51) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.64. British Land Company Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 316.10 ($4.13) and a 1 year high of GBX 548 ($7.16). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 512.37. The firm has a market cap of £4.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 6.64 ($0.09) per share. This represents a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. British Land’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.08%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BLND shares. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on shares of British Land in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on shares of British Land in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered British Land to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of British Land from GBX 335 ($4.38) to GBX 380 ($4.96) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on British Land from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 482.86 ($6.31).

British Land Company Profile

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

