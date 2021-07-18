Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) will post ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Pluristem Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.44) and the highest is ($0.30). The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pluristem Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.58) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.30). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.01) to ($0.74). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Pluristem Therapeutics.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PSTI. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Pluristem Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pluristem Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.35.

Pluristem Therapeutics stock opened at $3.56 on Friday. Pluristem Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $12.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.89.

In other Pluristem Therapeutics news, major shareholder Clover Wolf Capital – Limited sold 69,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.98, for a total value of $277,955.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,818,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,195,743.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 408,823 shares of company stock valued at $1,541,915 over the last 90 days. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Pluristem Therapeutics by 389.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,808 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 7,806 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 22.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,069 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

About Pluristem Therapeutics

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc, together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.

