Assura Plc (LON:AGR) Insider Sells £27,770.40 in Stock

Assura Plc (LON:AGR) insider Jonathan Murphy sold 36,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 76 ($0.99), for a total value of £27,770.40 ($36,282.21).

Shares of LON AGR opened at GBX 76.90 ($1.00) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76. Assura Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 70 ($0.91) and a 1-year high of GBX 84 ($1.10). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 222.35.

Get Assura alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of GBX 0.74 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from Assura’s previous dividend of $0.71. Assura’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.69%.

A number of research analysts have commented on AGR shares. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 75 ($0.98) target price on shares of Assura in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.11) price objective on shares of Assura in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 88 ($1.15) target price on shares of Assura in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Assura from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 85 ($1.11) price target on shares of Assura in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 83.83 ($1.10).

Assura Company Profile

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Assura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.