SPK Acquisition Corp Unit’s Quiet Period To Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:SPKAU)

SPK Acquisition Corp Unit’s (NASDAQ:SPKAU) quiet period will expire on Monday, July 19th. SPK Acquisition Corp Unit had issued 5,000,000 shares in its IPO on June 8th. The total size of the offering was $50,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During SPK Acquisition Corp Unit’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of SPK Acquisition Corp Unit stock opened at $10.08 on Friday. SPK Acquisition Corp Unit has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $10.10.

Get SPK Acquisition Corp Unit alerts:

SPK Acquisition Corp Unit Company Profile

SPK Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on operating businesses in the telecommunications, media, and technology sectors in Asia. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Shanghai, China.

Featured Article: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for SPK Acquisition Corp Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPK Acquisition Corp Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.