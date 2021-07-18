Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday after National Bank Financial lowered their price target on the stock from C$55.00 to C$53.00. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Pan American Silver traded as low as $27.21 and last traded at $27.29, with a volume of 130552 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.48.

PAAS has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. National Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Pan American Silver from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Pan American Silver by 9.8% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 10,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Pan American Silver during the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,160,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Pan American Silver in the first quarter worth approximately $1,024,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.17% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.31.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $368.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.85 million. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 11.50%. Pan American Silver’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is currently 10.34%.

Pan American Silver Company Profile (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

