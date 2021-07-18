Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $285.00 to $310.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock. 330,401 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 22,932,106 shares.The stock last traded at $283.54 and had previously closed at $281.03.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MSFT. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $236.60 to $256.70 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, June 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.64.

In related news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,833,537.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $17,697,996,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Microsoft by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,099,798 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,369,178,000 after acquiring an additional 8,865,366 shares in the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 20,483,405 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,829,372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,168,906 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 5,330.8% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 5,357,196 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,791,000 after purchasing an additional 5,258,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 14,603.6% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,430,203 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,044,509,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400,073 shares in the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.25, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $259.80.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

