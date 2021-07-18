Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Trading Up 5.8% After Insider Buying Activity

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL) shares shot up 5.8% during trading on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $17.27 and last traded at $17.00. 9,250 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 740,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.07.

Specifically, Director Cathy Friedman purchased 17,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $300,016.00.

Several brokerages have commented on LYEL. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Lyell Immunopharma in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Lyell Immunopharma in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Lyell Immunopharma in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Lyell Immunopharma in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.

