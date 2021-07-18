Huadi International Group Co., Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:HUDI) Lock-Up Period To End on July 21st

Huadi International Group’s (NASDAQ:HUDI) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, July 21st. Huadi International Group had issued 3,125,000 shares in its IPO on January 22nd. The total size of the offering was $25,000,000 based on an initial share price of $8.00. After the expiration of Huadi International Group’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of NASDAQ:HUDI opened at $5.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.92. Huadi International Group has a 12 month low of $3.91 and a 12 month high of $9.92.

Get Huadi International Group alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Huadi International Group stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Huadi International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUDI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Huadi International Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Huadi International Group Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells industrial stainless steel seamless pipes and tubes in the People's Republic of China. The company's products are used in the oil and gas transmission, chemistry engineering, food processing, medical devices, aeronautics and astronautics, boiler, irrigation works construction, electricity, automobile, naval architecture, paper mill, and mechanical industries.

Read More: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Huadi International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huadi International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.