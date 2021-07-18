The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Short Interest Update

The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,250,000 shares, a growth of 101.7% from the June 15th total of 10,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. increased their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Blackstone Group from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Blackstone Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

In other news, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 78,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total value of $6,974,177.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 921,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,365,822.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,478,658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total value of $140,781,238.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,656,272 shares of company stock valued at $230,663,723 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 60.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BX stock opened at $102.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.76. The stock has a market cap of $69.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.34. The Blackstone Group has a one year low of $49.26 and a one year high of $103.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 26.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is presently 123.77%.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

