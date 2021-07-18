Marubeni Co. (OTCMKTS:MARUY) Short Interest Up 104.8% in June

Marubeni Co. (OTCMKTS:MARUY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, an increase of 104.8% from the June 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marubeni from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MARUY opened at $86.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.11. Marubeni has a 12-month low of $46.85 and a 12-month high of $93.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Marubeni had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marubeni will post 17.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marubeni Company Profile

Marubeni Corporation engages in various business activities worldwide. The company trades in grains, feed ingredients, compound feeds, foods, agricultural and marine products, processed seafood, fresh and processed meat, and feed ingredients and compound feed; and apparel, footwear, lifestyle, and textile and industrial materials.

