Short Interest in Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) Increases By 102.9%

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a growth of 102.9% from the June 15th total of 611,000 shares. Approximately 7.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

ADIL opened at $2.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 0.61. Adial Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.14 and a 12-month high of $4.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.60.

Get Adial Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADIL. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Adial Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Rede Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Adial Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Adial Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals by 107.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 11,415 shares in the last quarter. 4.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research started coverage on Adial Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

About Adial Pharmaceuticals

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the treatment of alcohol use disorder. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist. The company was founded by Bankole A. Johnson in November 2010 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, VA.

Read More: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Adial Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adial Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.