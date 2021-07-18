Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given New $175.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Apple from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $149.32.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $146.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $131.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Apple has a 52 week low of $89.14 and a 52 week high of $150.00.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.83%.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $22,236,319,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Apple by 9,693.5% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,778,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,698,699 shares during the period. H&H International Investment LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 35,288,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,310,454,000 after buying an additional 7,186,900 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in Apple by 358,827.0% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,044,331 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $738,315,000 after buying an additional 6,042,647 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,352,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,296,465,000 after buying an additional 5,738,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

