BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BTRS Holdings Inc. is a provider of cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions which simplify and automate B2B commerce. BTRS Holdings Inc., formerly known as South Mountain Merger Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on BTRS. KeyCorp cut their price target on BTRS from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of BTRS in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of BTRS in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of BTRS opened at $12.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.25 and a beta of 0.32. BTRS has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $19.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.70.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $33.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.95 million. Research analysts forecast that BTRS will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BTRS news, SVP Andrew J. Herning sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total transaction of $49,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,402 shares in the company, valued at $642,438.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Clare Hart acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.83 per share, for a total transaction of $128,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,931.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,710,812 shares of company stock worth $43,547,374 in the last three months.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in BTRS in the first quarter valued at about $100,739,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of BTRS in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,541,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BTRS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,714,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new stake in BTRS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,787,000. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in BTRS during the 1st quarter valued at $36,175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.48% of the company’s stock.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

