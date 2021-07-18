Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Celsius Holdings, Inc. specializes in commercializing healthier, nutritional functional foods, beverages and dietary supplements. Celsius Holdings, Inc. markets Celsius®, the calorie burner, through its wholly-owned operating subsidiary, Celsius, Inc. The Company sells its products through grocery, drug, convenience, club and mass, and health and fitness channels. The Company’s products are produced in Mooresville, North Carolina, and Monroe, Wisconsin. Celsius, Inc. is dedicated to providing healthier, everyday refreshment through science and innovation. The Company serves customers in the United States and internationally. Celsius Holdings, Inc. is based in Delray Beach, Florida. “

CELH has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on Celsius from $74.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised Celsius from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.50.

Shares of CELH opened at $61.52 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 559.32 and a beta of 2.11. Celsius has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $83.00.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Celsius had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Celsius’s quarterly revenue was up 77.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Celsius will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William H. Milmoe sold 148,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $9,251,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,816,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Carl Desantis sold 2,928,310 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $183,019,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,226,341 shares of company stock worth $201,646,313. 13.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Celsius by 98.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,643,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307,257 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Celsius in the first quarter valued at $76,818,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celsius by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,193,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,059,000 after buying an additional 137,090 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 580,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,202,000 after acquiring an additional 34,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celsius by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 562,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,022,000 after acquiring an additional 59,611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

