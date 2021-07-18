Netflix (NFLX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.20 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 14.24%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. On average, analysts expect Netflix to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Netflix alerts:

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $530.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $508.87. Netflix has a 52 week low of $458.60 and a 52 week high of $593.29. The company has a market cap of $235.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.12, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.74.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Netflix from $670.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Netflix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $597.67.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.