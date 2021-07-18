Synchrony Financial (SYF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.56 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 13.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Synchrony Financial to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $46.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $21.67 and a 52 week high of $50.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.82.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 33.85%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SYF. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays raised their price target on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.71.

In other news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $432,178.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

