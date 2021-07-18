Halliburton (HAL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a positive return on equity of 9.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect Halliburton to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $20.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $25.00. The firm has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 2.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.69%.

A number of research analysts have commented on HAL shares. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Halliburton in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays raised shares of Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.69.

In related news, EVP Eric Carre sold 24,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $531,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,919,708. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

