Selfkey (KEY) One Day Volume Hits $9.77 Million

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 17th. One Selfkey coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0065 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Selfkey has a total market capitalization of $30.32 million and $9.77 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Selfkey has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00049640 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003121 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002638 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00014211 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $261.99 or 0.00816796 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005736 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000358 BTC.

About Selfkey

Selfkey (KEY) is a coin. It launched on January 11th, 2018. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 coins and its circulating supply is 4,640,469,446 coins. Selfkey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey . Selfkey’s official website is selfkey.org . Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

Buying and Selling Selfkey

