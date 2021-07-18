Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMTOY) Short Interest Down 71.4% in June

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMTOY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 71.4% from the June 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

SMTOY stock remained flat at $$14.01 during trading hours on Friday. 351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 624. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.96. Sumitomo Electric Industries has a 12-month low of $10.80 and a 12-month high of $16.08.

About Sumitomo Electric Industries

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells electric wires and cables worldwide. It operates through five segments: Automotive, Infocommunications, Electronics, Environment and Energy, and Industrial Materials and Others. The company offers wiring harnesses and electrical components; steel cords for tire reinforcement; steel wires for springs; wiring materials; optical lenses for infrared devices; abrasion-resistant parts/materials; heat shrink and heat-resistant tubing/tapes; magnet wires; aluminum bars/wires; spinel products; products for electronic devices; sintered parts; and EV quick-charger connector assemblies.

