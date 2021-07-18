ZKSwap (ZKS) Hits Market Cap of $132.12 Million

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 17th. In the last seven days, ZKSwap has traded down 14.1% against the US dollar. One ZKSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.67 or 0.00002085 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZKSwap has a total market cap of $132.12 million and approximately $10.86 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003115 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00039343 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.15 or 0.00106414 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.79 or 0.00145799 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,104.95 or 1.00035765 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003104 BTC.

ZKSwap’s genesis date was November 22nd, 2020. ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 coins. ZKSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZKSwapOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKSwap is a token Swap protocol based on Automated Market Maker (AMM). Through ZK-Rollup technology, the full set of uniswap functions are realized in Layer-2, while providing unlimited scalability and privacy. ZKSwap is designed to provide liquidity providers and traders with ultra-high-throughput Swap infrastructure, and transactions do not require any Gas fees. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZKSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZKSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

