Short Interest in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Drops By 75.2%

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,400 shares, a drop of 75.2% from the June 15th total of 122,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 428,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCX. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 65,397 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $233,000.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.67. The stock had a trading volume of 3,706,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,820. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 12 month low of $5.55 and a 12 month high of $10.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.68.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

About Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

