uPlexa Price Up 39.8% Over Last Week (UPX)

uPlexa (CURRENCY:UPX) traded 25.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 17th. One uPlexa coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, uPlexa has traded 39.8% higher against the US dollar. uPlexa has a total market cap of $923,828.35 and $1,544.00 worth of uPlexa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000029 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 53.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000028 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

uPlexa Profile

uPlexa is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. uPlexa’s total supply is 2,629,276,861 coins. The official message board for uPlexa is medium.com/@uplexa. The official website for uPlexa is uplexa.com. uPlexa’s official Twitter account is @uPlexaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for uPlexa is /r/uPlexa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The uPlexa blockchain will be powered by the billions of untapped IoT devices currently in-use in our world. This is done by using a modified CryptoNight algorithm in order to provide a viable option to IoT users in order to help pay a proportion of their electricity of running said devices. uPlexa's mining audience are individuals with IoT devices or webmasters with high-volume websites. With the uPlexa Near-Zero Congestion Model (NZCM) webmasters may incentivize their users to mine for their company(s) in order to credit their users with rewards, whilst performing off-chain transactions to lessen the network load and increase transaction capacity. “

uPlexa Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as uPlexa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade uPlexa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy uPlexa using one of the exchanges listed above.

