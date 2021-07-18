Oxygen (OXY) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $348,023.00

Oxygen (CURRENCY:OXY) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 17th. Oxygen has a total market capitalization of $77.93 million and $348,023.00 worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxygen coin can currently be bought for $1.33 or 0.00004154 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Oxygen has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00011599 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002843 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000064 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000045 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 103% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000530 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Oxygen Coin Profile

Oxygen is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 58,485,959 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Buying and Selling Oxygen

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxygen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxygen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

