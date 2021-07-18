Short Interest in MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Decreases By 23.5%

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decrease of 23.5% from the June 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MS&AD Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

MS&AD Insurance Group stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,327. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.05. MS&AD Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $12.43 and a 1-year high of $16.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.69 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that MS&AD Insurance Group will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MS&AD Insurance Group

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance and financial services worldwide. The company offers fire and allied, marine, personal accident, voluntary automobile, compulsory automobile liability, and others non-insurance products; life insurance products; and reinsurance services.

