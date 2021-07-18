Sentinel Price Tops $0.0180 on Major Exchanges (DVPN)

Sentinel (CURRENCY:DVPN) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 17th. During the last seven days, Sentinel has traded down 21.1% against the US dollar. One Sentinel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0180 or 0.00000056 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sentinel has a total market capitalization of $61.02 million and $222,503.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded down 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000022 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Sentinel

Sentinel is a coin. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 11,141,309,850 coins and its circulating supply is 3,389,742,398 coins. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co . The official message board for Sentinel is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

Sentinel Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentinel using one of the exchanges listed above.

