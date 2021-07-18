Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,200 shares, a decrease of 76.6% from the June 15th total of 137,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS LSRCY traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.25. 33,504 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,009. Lasertec has a 1 year low of $14.75 and a 1 year high of $43.38.

LSRCY has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho downgraded shares of Lasertec from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lasertec from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Lasertec from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Lasertec Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductor-related equipment, energy efficiency and environment products, laser microscopes, and flat panel display-related equipment worldwide. The company provides systems used to inspect and measure defects on semiconductor photomasks and wafers; wafer inspection and measurement equipment, such as lithography process inspection systems and coating thickness non-uniformity inspection systems; systems used to inspect and review SiC and transparent wafers, which have applications in electric power systems, and railway, office, and consumer equipment.

