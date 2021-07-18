Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Short Interest Update

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 469,700 shares, a drop of 74.6% from the June 15th total of 1,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EBR traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.68. 2,470,425 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,151,500. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a 52 week low of $4.69 and a 52 week high of $9.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.47.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 25.28%. The business had revenue of $666.65 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Company Profile

Centrais ElÃ©tricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 31 hydroelectric plants with a total installed capacity of 50,648 megawatts; seven thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,595 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II with an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.

Read More: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.