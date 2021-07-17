Meme 1-Day Volume Tops $1.47 Million (MEME)

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 17th. During the last seven days, Meme has traded down 8% against the US dollar. One Meme coin can currently be bought for about $500.85 or 0.01558277 BTC on popular exchanges. Meme has a total market cap of $14.02 million and approximately $1.47 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.27 or 0.00377316 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000206 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00012288 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001557 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Meme Coin Profile

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meme’s official website is dontbuymeme.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Meme Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meme should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

