American Axle & Manufacturing Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:AXL)

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 4,293 put options on the company. This is an increase of 4,670% compared to the average volume of 90 put options.

AXL stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,162,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,337. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.90. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $13.06.

Get American Axle & Manufacturing alerts:

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 18.63% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.56.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing in the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 118.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,082 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 5,463 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.