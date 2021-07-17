Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Short Interest Down 23.2% in June

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,350,000 shares, a decline of 23.2% from the June 15th total of 6,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 8.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 51,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 488,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,522,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 335,268 shares of company stock worth $12,805,246 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,195,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $349,792,000 after buying an additional 655,812 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,619,256 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $55,556,000 after buying an additional 157,716 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 124.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,194,108 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $24,311,000 after buying an additional 661,373 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 155.1% in the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,077,750 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,978,000 after buying an additional 655,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,007,888 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $34,580,000 after buying an additional 96,234 shares during the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ANF traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,832,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,074. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.90. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 1 year low of $9.30 and a 1 year high of $47.29.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $781.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.53 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 22.88%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.29) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ANF shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Argus raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.40.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.