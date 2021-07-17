BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 69.0% from the June 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.17. 22,374 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,696. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.95. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $13.25 and a 1-year high of $16.50.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%.
About BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust
BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.
