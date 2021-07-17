BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 69.0% from the June 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.17. 22,374 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,696. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.95. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $13.25 and a 1-year high of $16.50.

Get BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNY. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,549,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 283.0% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 212,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 157,108 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $282,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 210,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 5,914 shares in the last quarter.

About BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

Featured Story: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.