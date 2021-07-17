pEOS Price Down 0.5% Over Last Week (PEOS)

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. During the last week, pEOS has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. pEOS has a total market capitalization of $1.47 million and approximately $72.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One pEOS coin can currently be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003114 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00039320 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.74 or 0.00105074 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.86 or 0.00145940 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32,133.36 or 1.00083372 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002862 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003116 BTC.

About pEOS

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for pEOS is peos.one . pEOS’s official message board is medium.com/@pEOS_one

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

Buying and Selling pEOS

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pEOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase pEOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

