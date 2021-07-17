LocalCoinSwap Trading 27.7% Lower Over Last Week (LCS)

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. Over the last week, LocalCoinSwap has traded 27.7% lower against the dollar. One LocalCoinSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0132 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LocalCoinSwap has a total market cap of $675,956.75 and $3,187.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get LocalCoinSwap alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.41 or 0.00225520 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000200 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000071 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001166 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $254.77 or 0.00793499 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004471 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000074 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap Profile

LCS is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 70,514,562 coins and its circulating supply is 51,301,786 coins. LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for LocalCoinSwap is medium.com/localcoinswap . The official website for LocalCoinSwap is www.localcoinswap.com . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

LocalCoinSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LocalCoinSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LocalCoinSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “LCSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for LocalCoinSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LocalCoinSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.