Rentberry Trading 0.2% Higher This Week (BERRY)

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. One Rentberry coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rentberry has a market capitalization of $199,417.78 and approximately $17.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Rentberry has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Rentberry Coin Profile

BERRY is a coin. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 coins and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 coins. Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rentberry’s official website is ico.rentberry.com . The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Rentberry is rentberry.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Rentberry offers users a fully operational long-term rental platform. It leverages blockchain technology to ensure seamless rental experience and allows for crowdsourcing to help tenants unfreeze millions of dollars tied up in rental security deposits. The Rentberry Token (BERRY) is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the Rentberry platform. “

Rentberry Coin Trading

