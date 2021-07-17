Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 358,300 shares, a decrease of 61.7% from the June 15th total of 934,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 163,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other Trecora Resources news, major shareholder Advisors L.P. Ortelius bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.27 per share, for a total transaction of $82,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 124,342 shares of company stock valued at $1,028,886 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TREC. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Trecora Resources by 259.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Trecora Resources in the first quarter valued at $78,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Trecora Resources in the first quarter valued at $80,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Trecora Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Trecora Resources by 76.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 5,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Trecora Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of TREC traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.06. The stock had a trading volume of 110,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,933. Trecora Resources has a 12 month low of $5.39 and a 12 month high of $9.17. The company has a market cap of $200.53 million, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.23.

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.23). Trecora Resources had a net margin of 7.98% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of $54.59 million during the quarter.

Trecora Resources Company Profile

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

