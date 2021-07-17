Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a decrease of 51.3% from the June 15th total of 2,280,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 485,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Shares of Select Energy Services stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.49. 470,062 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,481. Select Energy Services has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $7.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $571.40 million, a P/E ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 2.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.10.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.08). Select Energy Services had a negative net margin of 24.64% and a negative return on equity of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $143.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Select Energy Services will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 0.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 198,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the period. BCJ Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Select Energy Services by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 12,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Select Energy Services by 7.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Select Energy Services by 2.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 138,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Select Energy Services by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 116,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the period. 56.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WTTR shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Select Energy Services in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.75 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Select Energy Services in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.99.

Select Energy Services Company Profile

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

