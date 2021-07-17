Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:VLRS)

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors acquired 2,558 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 399% compared to the average volume of 513 call options.

Shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.60. 1,873,756 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 698,760. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.94 and a beta of 2.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.68. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 12 month low of $4.79 and a 12 month high of $23.58.

Get Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación alerts:

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.74. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 330.09%. On average, research analysts predict that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VLRS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.89.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,879,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,347,000 after purchasing an additional 731,156 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the fourth quarter worth approximately $496,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,642,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the fourth quarter worth approximately $367,000. 53.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile

Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, Concesionaria Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 410 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, and 3 cities in Central America.

Recommended Story: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.