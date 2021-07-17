Analysts Expect Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Navigator’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. Navigator posted earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1,700%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Navigator will report full year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Navigator.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The shipping company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Navigator had a return on equity of 0.77% and a net margin of 3.17%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navigator from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Navigator from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th.

NYSE NVGS traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.44. 76,698 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,547. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.22. Navigator has a 52-week low of $6.11 and a 52-week high of $12.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $527.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.69 and a beta of 2.46.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Navigator by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,124 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Navigator during the first quarter worth approximately $133,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in Navigator by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,534 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Navigator by 18.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,351 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Navigator by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,849 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. 27.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Navigator

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 38 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.

