Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a drop of 23.6% from the June 15th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing stock traded up $2.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.14. 25,806 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,775. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.57. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing has a 1-year low of $43.75 and a 1-year high of $74.21.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, July 11th. cut shares of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates stock exchanges and futures exchanges, and related clearing houses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Cash, Equity and Financial Derivatives, Commodities, Post Trade, and Technology.

