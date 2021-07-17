GBT Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTCH) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

GBT Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTCH) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 89,600 shares, a drop of 23.9% from the June 15th total of 117,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,915,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS GTCH remained flat at $$0.02 during trading on Friday. 1,716,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,959,121. GBT Technologies has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.02.

About GBT Technologies

GBT Technologies Inc develops Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI) enabled networking and tracking technologies. Its technologies include wireless mesh network technology platform and fixed solutions. The company also develops intelligent human body vitals devices, asset-tracking IoT, and wireless mesh networks.

