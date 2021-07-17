GBT Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTCH) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

GBT Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTCH) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 89,600 shares, a drop of 23.9% from the June 15th total of 117,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,915,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS GTCH remained flat at $$0.02 during trading on Friday. 1,716,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,959,121. GBT Technologies has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.02.
About GBT Technologies
