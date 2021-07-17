Unistake Tops One Day Trading Volume of $70,228.00 (UNISTAKE)

Unistake (CURRENCY:UNISTAKE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. Unistake has a total market cap of $5.38 million and $70,228.00 worth of Unistake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Unistake has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar. One Unistake coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0303 or 0.00000094 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003106 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00039673 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.14 or 0.00106039 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.98 or 0.00145928 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,241.26 or 1.00141972 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002881 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003102 BTC.

Unistake Profile

Unistake’s launch date was October 5th, 2020. Unistake’s total supply is 280,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 177,454,561 coins. The official website for Unistake is unistake.finance . Unistake’s official Twitter account is @UnistakeFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unistake empowers DeFi projects in their quest for liquidity by providing new incentives for their supporters to create Uniswapliquidity pools. Communities can contribute to a token's liquidity in new ways designed to include returns, reduced risk of impermanent loss, and single-sided liquidity provision. “

Unistake Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unistake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unistake should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unistake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

