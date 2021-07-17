Paxos Standard (PAX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $80.28 Million

Paxos Standard (CURRENCY:PAX) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 17th. In the last week, Paxos Standard has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. Paxos Standard has a market cap of $889.01 million and $80.28 million worth of Paxos Standard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Paxos Standard coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00003106 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00032737 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00028787 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000043 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000077 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Paxos Standard Profile

Paxos Standard (PAX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Paxos Standard’s total supply is 889,071,443 coins. Paxos Standard’s official Twitter account is @PaxosStandard . Paxos Standard’s official message board is medium.com/@PaxosStandard . Paxos Standard’s official website is paxos.com/standard

According to CryptoCompare, “Paxos Standard (PAX) is a stable coin owned by Paxos Trust Company, LLC. It combines the stability of the dollar with the efficiency of blockchain technology. Paxos is regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services, which has deep experience and knowledge as an intermediary between fiat and digital assets. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, it offers the benefits of crypto-assets such as immutability and decentralized accounting. Since it is fully collateralized by dollars, Paxos Standard offers a liquid and digital alternative to cash, available 24/7 for instantaneous transaction settlement and fully redeemable. Paxos Standard has been designed as an Ethereum token written according to the ERC-20 protocol so that anyone with an Ethereum wallet will be able to send and receive Paxos Standard tokens. The smart contract has been audited by smart contract auditors Nomic Labs and ChainSecurity, and nationally top-ranking auditing firm Withum will perform attestation procedures on their token and bank account balances on a month-end basis. Why Use Paxos Standard: Hold digital assets in PAX to limit exposure to volatilitySettle the cash component of digital asset transactions in dollar-equivalent denominationsMove between digital assets with ease and lower feesSettle transactions outside of traditional banking hoursTransact internationally more efficiently”

Paxos Standard Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paxos Standard should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Paxos Standard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

