SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) COO Matthew S. Bromberg Sells 63,000 Shares

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 63,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total transaction of $650,160.00.
Shares of NASDAQ STKL traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 744,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,248. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. SunOpta Inc. has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $17.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.40.
SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $207.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.60 million. SunOpta had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 3.26%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STKL. Oaktree Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of SunOpta by 156.1% in the 1st quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 20,726,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,125,000 after purchasing an additional 12,633,427 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SunOpta by 676.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,429,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,383 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SunOpta by 377.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 939,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,876,000 after purchasing an additional 742,575 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,385,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,208,000. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
SunOpta Company Profile
SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.
