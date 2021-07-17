SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) COO Matthew S. Bromberg Sells 63,000 Shares

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 63,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total transaction of $650,160.00.

Shares of NASDAQ STKL traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 744,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,248. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. SunOpta Inc. has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $17.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.40.

Get SunOpta alerts:

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $207.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.60 million. SunOpta had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 3.26%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of SunOpta in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of SunOpta in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SunOpta has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STKL. Oaktree Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of SunOpta by 156.1% in the 1st quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 20,726,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,125,000 after purchasing an additional 12,633,427 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SunOpta by 676.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,429,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,383 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SunOpta by 377.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 939,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,876,000 after purchasing an additional 742,575 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,385,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,208,000. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SunOpta Company Profile

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.