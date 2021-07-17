Namecoin (NMC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $6,161.00

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. Namecoin has a market cap of $18.65 million and approximately $6,161.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Namecoin has traded down 0% against the dollar. One Namecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.27 or 0.00003925 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Namecoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,239.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $453.05 or 0.01405269 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.63 or 0.00389691 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.15 or 0.00081115 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001205 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000204 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Zetacoin (ZET) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Namecoin

Namecoin (CRYPTO:NMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Namecoin’s official website is www.namecoin.org . Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Buying and Selling Namecoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Namecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Namecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “NMCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Namecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Namecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.