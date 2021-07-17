Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBPMF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBPMF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,356,400 shares, an increase of 45.4% from the June 15th total of 932,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 729,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Tetra Bio-Pharma stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.23. 403,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 706,049. Tetra Bio-Pharma has a 12 month low of $0.09 and a 12 month high of $0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.29.

Tetra Bio-Pharma Company Profile

Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immunomodulator drugs. It develops ARDS-003 for the treatment of sepsis and prevention of acute respiratory distress syndrome; Reduvo for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting; PLENITUDE to treat advanced uncontrolled cancer pain; REBORN for the treatment of breakthrough cancer pain and fibromyalgia; and SERENITY to treat cancer cachexia.

