Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, a growth of 74.3% from the June 15th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

SNMSF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Spin Master from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Spin Master from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Spin Master from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Spin Master in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Spin Master presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

SNMSF traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.68. 6,795 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,478. Spin Master has a one year low of $18.15 and a one year high of $45.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.30.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

