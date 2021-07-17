THORChain Price Reaches $4.50 (RUNE)

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. Over the last seven days, THORChain has traded 27.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. THORChain has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and $67.79 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One THORChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.50 or 0.00013944 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003101 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00039612 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.12 or 0.00105769 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.04 or 0.00145799 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32,329.85 or 1.00213781 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003097 BTC.

About THORChain

THORChain’s genesis date was October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 461,668,422 coins and its circulating supply is 234,138,293 coins. The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

THORChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THORChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

