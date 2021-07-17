Elizabeth A. Cook Sells 2,000 Shares of MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) Stock

MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.15, for a total transaction of $432,300.00.

Shares of MeiraGTx stock traded up $0.48 on Friday, hitting $14.52. The stock had a trading volume of 79,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,566. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.30. MeiraGTx Holdings plc has a one year low of $11.81 and a one year high of $18.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.67. The firm has a market cap of $642.95 million, a PE ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 1.32.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.14). MeiraGTx had a negative net margin of 413.37% and a negative return on equity of 32.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MeiraGTx Holdings plc will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MeiraGTx in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MeiraGTx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on MeiraGTx in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.83.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in MeiraGTx by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,492,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,591,000 after purchasing an additional 73,429 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in MeiraGTx by 262.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 26,562 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in MeiraGTx in the fourth quarter valued at $2,347,000. Institutional investors own 60.20% of the company’s stock.

About MeiraGTx

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; degenerative diseases; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

