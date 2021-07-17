Fusible Trading 5.2% Lower This Week (FUSII)

Fusible (CURRENCY:FUSII) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. Fusible has a total market cap of $239,004.17 and approximately $146.00 worth of Fusible was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Fusible has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Fusible coin can now be bought for about $0.58 or 0.00001786 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003101 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00039612 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.12 or 0.00105769 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.04 or 0.00145799 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32,329.85 or 1.00213781 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003102 BTC.

Fusible Coin Profile

Fusible’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 415,283 coins. Fusible’s official Twitter account is @fusibleio

Buying and Selling Fusible

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusible directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusible should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fusible using one of the exchanges listed above.

